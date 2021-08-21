Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 77 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.