This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 77 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a p…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Toda…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. How likely…
This evening in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it …
Tulsa's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are pre…
This evening in Tulsa: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predi…