For the drive home in Tulsa: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
We have big changes coming to the forecast tonight as a frontal boundary is set to move through the area by the evening hours. This will bring…
There is definitely some hope that the trend of hot weather that we’ve seen all of July and for the first half of August may be slowing.
Much cooler, comfortable weather is welcome today. Mostly cloudy skies will persist with a light north wind and a very slight chance for a few…
Today will be a very hot one. Highs are going to soar into the triple digits this afternoon with a heat index near 107 and calm winds as a dom…
Temperatures today will reach the low 100s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light from the south at 5-10 mph.
An alert is issued when conditions seem favorable for ozone to build up near the ground to levels that can cause health complications.
The skies are clear today and the winds shift from the north to the south. Mostly sunny skies continue through the afternoon as highs warm to …
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The sun sticks around again today and temperatures soar back into the 90s. Winds will be from the south at 5-10 mph.
Today we will see building clouds across the area. Temperatures will warm into the 90s, so it will be a little toasty, but this is ahead of a …