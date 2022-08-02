This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 81F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 102. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 80 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
EF-1 tornado confirmed in east Broken Arrow during Thursday night storm; more rain expected over weekend
A tornado with speeds of up to 95 mph blew through parts of Broken Arrow on Thursday night.
When it comes to sleep and the heat there are actually multiple ways it can have an effect on your body.
A change in the weather pattern is expected. Today we will still see highs in the upper 90s. There will be a slight chance for a few afternoon…
Today we will see a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Our best chance for seeing rain will be the first half of the day. B…
Make sure you take your umbrella as you head out the door today. Spotty showers are expected across the area, especially in the morning hours.…
A few scattered showers are possible again today as temperatures stay below average. Highs will only warm into the upper 80s as mostly cloudy …
Today will start off with a few stray showers, mainly south. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies are forecasted for the start of the day with temper…
Today will be mostly sunny and hot. We will start the day off with temperatures near 80 degrees. However, it will be a quick warm up. By lunch…
For the drive home in Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds EN…
While triple-digit temperatures aren’t abnormal for Tulsa, it may still seem like the state of Oklahoma is melting right now.