For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
We have big changes coming to the forecast tonight as a frontal boundary is set to move through the area by the evening hours. This will bring…
There is definitely some hope that the trend of hot weather that we’ve seen all of July and for the first half of August may be slowing.
Much cooler, comfortable weather is welcome today. Mostly cloudy skies will persist with a light north wind and a very slight chance for a few…
An alert is issued when conditions seem favorable for ozone to build up near the ground to levels that can cause health complications.
Today will be a very hot one. Highs are going to soar into the triple digits this afternoon with a heat index near 107 and calm winds as a dom…
Temperatures today will reach the low 100s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light from the south at 5-10 mph.
This morning our temperatures will be in the low 70s to start with mostly clear skies. But highs will soar into the upper-90s by the afternoon.
The skies are clear today and the winds shift from the north to the south. Mostly sunny skies continue through the afternoon as highs warm to …
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect…