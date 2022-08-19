Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.