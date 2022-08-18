For the drive home in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
