Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.