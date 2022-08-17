 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

