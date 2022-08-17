For the drive home in Tulsa: Mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
