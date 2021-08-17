Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it …
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a p…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are pre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degre…
For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Fri…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
This evening in Tulsa: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predi…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 1…