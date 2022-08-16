This evening in Tulsa: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low around 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
