This evening in Tulsa: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it …
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 100. Today has the makings of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though …
Tulsa's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are pre…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it wi…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can exp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degre…