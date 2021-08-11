Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 103.04. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 100. Today has the makings of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it wi…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though…
Tulsa's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Tulsa folks should be prepared…