Tulsa's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 78 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
