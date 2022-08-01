This evening in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 81 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
