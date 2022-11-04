At least one dead after tornadoes hit southeastern Oklahoma, northeastern Texas

Tornadoes inflicted massive damage and caused the death of at least one person in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas on Friday evening, according to news reports and social media posts from that region.

McCurtain County Emergency Manager Cody McDaniel confirmed that a tornado caused significant structural damage in Idabel, Broken Bow, Pickens and other areas, Fox-23 reported.

Social media reports show major damage to houses, a medical center and at least one church. Denison Elementary School in Idabel also appeared heavily damaged in video posted on social media.

“Roads are still blocked, and we’re trying to cut into those places,” McDaniel was quoted as saying.

“We did also receive confirmation that there is also one fatality in McCurtain County tonight,” McDaniel told Fox-23.

Law enforcement officials reportedly confirmed one fatality and two homes destroyed in Pickens, according to Steven Carter, the chief forecaster and severe weather coverage analyst for McCurtain County Weather.

A photo on social media shows that the Kiamichi Family Medical Center in Idabel was virtually leveled.

Photos also show that the Trinity Baptist Church in Idabel sustained extensive damage with near-complete leveling. Other photos on social media show that several houses in the Idabel area were leveled.

Many Facebook posts from people who live near the Idabel country club say that area is badly damaged

Video posted to social media shows a massive tornado moving through a rural area toward Idabel.

KFOR-TV meteorologist Mike Morgan tweeted: "South and East portions of Idabel direct hit. Search and Rescue’s in progress. Wide damage swath, debris lofted to height in sky indicating EF4+ tornado. 7:10pm this evening with long track."

The Oklahoma Mesonet site five miles southwest of Idabel was itself hit by what is believed to be a tornado at 6:50 p.m. The Oklahoma Mesonet reported that the 108-mph wind speed measured at Idabel ranks as the fifth-highest wind speed the Oklahoma Mesonet has measured since 1994 and the strongest in more than a decade.

"This would be the fifth Mesonet site struck by a tornado, joining El Reno (5/24/2011), Tipton (11/7/2011), Fort Cobb (11/7/2011), and Inola (8/9/2018). The 108 mph wind gust would also be the highest since the 151 mph gust during the May 24, 2011, El Reno strike by an EF-5 twister," the Oklahoma Mesonet reported.

KTEN-TV in Ardmore and Sherman-Denison, Texas, reported that several tornadoes moved through the area, including one tornado that hit Powderly, Texas, on U.S. 271 just south of the Oklahoma-Texas border at the Red River.

While extensive damage was done in Powderly, "of greatest concern is the massive tornado that ripped through Idabel, Oklahoma," KTEN reported. "We will not know the extent of the damage until Saturday morning when daylight returns."

KXII-TV, which also operates in southern Oklahoma and northern Texas, reported that heavy rainfall and powerful winds knocked down power lines and tossed a tractor-trailer rig upside down on U.S. 75 near Calera, just north of the Texas state line.

"With wind traveling 60 to 80 miles per hour, the storm tossed car ports, homes and anything in its way," KXII said.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tweeted about the situation late Friday, saying search and rescue teams and generators have been sent to the Idabel area.

The storms hit in Bryan, Choctaw, and LeFlore counties, among others, and some areas also were innundated with flash flooding, his tweet continues.

Gov. Stitt is canceling his campaign event in Grove on Saturday so he can go to Idabel, according to the governor’s communications director.

Sen. James Lankford also offered support for the Idabel community.

“Cindy and I are praying for the community of Idabel. My office will make sure they have everything they need in the days ahead,” Lankford tweeted late Friday.

Emergency management crews from other parts of the state, including Wagoner, Pittsburg and Pushmataha counties, were headed to McCurtain County to help with search and rescue.