As high weekend temperatures melt snow, fire danger returns with wind Sunday

Snow could turn into flames over the weekend in northeastern Oklahoma.

A somewhat rare March winter storm brought 3.2 inches of snow to Tulsa on Friday. But after the snow melts over the weekend, grass fire conditions will return on Sunday with rising temperatures and falling humidity, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

The average snowfall for the month of March is about 1 inch, said Michael Bowlan, a meteorologist with the agency, so Friday’s storm was unusual for March. It was not, however, a record level of snowfall, being nowhere close to the 7-inch record for the date set in both 1935 and 1990.

The rapidly accumulating snow still posed a problem for Tulsa drivers, though.

Snow fell quickly in Friday’s storm, with some areas of Tulsa reporting 2.5 inches by 9 a.m. Road conditions deteriorated rapidly in the morning, causing more than five times the normal number of motor-vehicle accidents, EMSA spokesman Adam Paluka said.

A man was killed in one of those crashes early Friday, police said.

A pickup slid off U.S. 169 near the Broken Arrow Expressway interchange around 4 a.m. and struck a light pole, Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean said. The driver died at a hospital.

“Track marks in the grass showed the vehicle was likely already out of control when it ran off the road and down the embankment sideways,” police said in a social media post encouraging drivers to be cautious.

A combination of rising temperatures and wind changes ahead of a Monday storm could worsen fire danger in the area, Bowlan said.

High temperatures in the 60s will rapidly melt any remaining snow Saturday, and with temperatures staying in the 60s into next week — above seasonal norms — humidity levels will fall and “fine fuels” will dry quickly, forecasters said.

Also on Sunday, winds will shift and increase in speed. Bowlan said this can happen when a new storm moves in.

“This happens a lot in the spring, especially when we’re coming out of a cold time,” Bowlan said. “The wind will shift back around to the south pretty strong, usually ahead of another storm system.”

The winds from the south will eventually bring in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and even a storm on Monday, he said, but Sunday’s winds will be dry.

“Our dew points are still low. Our humidity is pretty low in the afternoon, but our temperatures go up pretty quickly,” Bowlan said. “When we have above-normal temperatures, strong winds and low humidity, those are the three main ingredients that increase fire weather concerns.”

Moisture will return to Tulsa on Monday, though, reducing the fire danger and bringing showers and thunderstorms, but they’re not expected to be severe, Bowlan said.

A corridor of stronger storms may develop across portions of southeastern Oklahoma before focusing farther south and east.

Temperatures will continue to rise next week into the 60s and 70s before another storm enters the area Thursday and Friday.

