Arkansas River level in Tulsa is highest its been in over a year

If you drive down Riverside Drive/Parkway or over the 71st Street bridge, one thing may catch your eye: How high the water level seems to be along the Arkansas River this week.

And you would be correct. Current levels in Tulsa are the highest they have been in over a year’s time.

It started on May 23-24 when heavy rain of nearly 2 to 6 inches fell over Keystone Lake, as well as the Cimarron and Arkansas rivers that flow into Keystone Lake, causing the lake level to rise to the top of what is known as the “conservation pool,” according to Nicole McGavock, service hydrologist for the National Weather Service.

“The top of the conservation pool for Keystone Lake is 723 feet, and the goal of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is to keep the lake at that 723-foot level,” McGavock said.

“Any water above the 723-foot mark is considered ‘flood control pool,’ or a storage of flood water. Once any flooding downstream is done, then the USACE will release water from the Keystone Dam in balance with the other lakes in the system to help lower the lake levels back down to 723 feet.”

As of Wednesday morning, the release from the Keystone Dam was at 45,000 cubic feet per second.

But that is far less than the 275,000 cfs released during the historic flood of May 2019.

“Part of the field of operations (at USACE) is balance,” said David Williams, chief of hydrology and hydraulics with the USACE. “We want to get the reservoirs down in unison together. Keystone had a priority last Wednesday after all the rainfall. So we began to release water at 45,000 cubic feet per second. And while this may seem like a lot of water, and it is, it is still only one-third of capacity.”

As of Wednesday, the Arkansas River gauge at Tulsa was observed at 9 feet, above the normal 5-foot level, which was recorded just last week on May 25. But it is nowhere near the flood stage of 18 feet.

Williams said operators will continue to keep the Keystone release at 45,000 cubic feet per second through the end of the week. At that time, they plan to re-evaluate to see if they decrease the flow through the dam.

“Based on current conditions, I don’t expect any increases at the Keystone Dam at this time,” Williams said. “Of course, this is subject to any additional rainfall we may see.”

As of Wednesday, clear skies were forecast for Thursday and Friday, but there is another chance for showers and storms by the weekend.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.