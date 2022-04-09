 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Local Weather

