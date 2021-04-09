 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to clear skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News