This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
