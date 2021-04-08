This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
