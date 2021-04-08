Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.