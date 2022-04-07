Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.