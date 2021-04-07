Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa communit…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 …
It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see sun…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…