Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
