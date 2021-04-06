This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 t…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa communit…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area.…