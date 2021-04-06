Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.