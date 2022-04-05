Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
