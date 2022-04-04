 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert