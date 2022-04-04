Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.