Tulsa's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
