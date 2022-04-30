 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sunday Q&A: The dry line explained

Sunday Q&A: The dry line explained

There is one unique feature meteorologists will look that help drive major severe weather outbreaks in the state — the dry line. But what is it exactly? That was one question from a reader.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert