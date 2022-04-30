Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.