Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The first few minutes of a spring rain shower will fill the air with an earthy, almost damp smell that is as distinctive as the scientific name it is given: "petrichor."
Today our potential for severe weather remains high, but the probability is still in question. A system will move into the state this afternoo…
Another day, another wind advisory for eastern Oklahoma.
There is a chance for showers and storms today, so make sure to plan accordingly. The risk for severe weather remains to our west, but we will…
Beautiful weather continues again today with highs just a touch warmer. After a chilly start, we will warm up into the 70s with lots of sunshi…
Showers and storms clear out today as the cold front moves to the southeast and out of Oklahoma. In its wake we are left with gradually cleari…
Showers may linger this morning, but then we will gradually dry out as we head through the day. It is cooler today, though. Highs will only re…
There is one unique feature meteorologists will look that help drive major severe weather outbreaks in the state — the dry line. But what is it exactly? That was one question from a reader.
Skies clear today, but the north winds stick around. Highs will only reach into the 60 with a north wind gusting to 30 mph at times. Sunshine …