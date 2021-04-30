 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Tulsa. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News