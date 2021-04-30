For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Tulsa. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
