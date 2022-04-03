Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.