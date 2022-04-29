This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms. A few may be severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
