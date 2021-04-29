This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
