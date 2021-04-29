Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.