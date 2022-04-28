Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
