For the drive home in Tulsa: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to …
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of…
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain tod…
For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Exp…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wedn…