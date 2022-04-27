For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
