This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
