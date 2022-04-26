 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

