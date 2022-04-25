This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
