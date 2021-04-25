Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.