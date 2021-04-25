For the drive home in Tulsa: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. P…
It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degree…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tulsa folks should see hi…
This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Near record low temperatures. Low 33F. N winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tulsa people will s…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…