Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

