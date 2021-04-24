This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
