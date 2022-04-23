Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
