Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.