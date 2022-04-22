Tulsa's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Saturday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
