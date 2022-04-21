Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Friday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.