Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

