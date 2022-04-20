Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
It is powerful enough to knock a jet out of the sky and can cause more damage than a tornado.
Both can cause winds in excess of 100 mph, causing damage that can look similar. So how do you know if you have encountered straight-line winds or a tornado? The answer is in the detail of debris.
Friday will be warm with partly cloudy skies for the better part of the day. Highs today will reach into the lower 80s with a south breeze. To…
The past month was the most active March for tornadic activity on record on a national scale.
Today the highs in eastern Oklahoma will reach into the low 80s with increased south winds. The chance for showers and storms increases this a…
Increased cloudiness is expected for today with winds also gusting from the south. This is ahead of our next approaching system which will bri…
Sunshine returns today, but it will still remain cool with highs in the mid 60s and a north wind at 5-10 mph. Overnight night will be clear an…
A cool and rainy day is on tap for Easter Sunday. Today we will see some morning showers, then a lull in the activity midday, then showers pic…
Thunderstorms will move out this morning, but lingering showers are expected for today. It will also be cooler this weekend with highs in the …
A gorgeous day is ahead with sunshine and light winds from the south at 5-10 mph. Highs today will reach into the low 70s. For Friday our temp…