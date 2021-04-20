This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Near record low temperatures. Low 33F. N winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
