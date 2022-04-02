 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

