This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 …
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tuesday, temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Tulsa. The forecast …
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. The forecast calls for i…