Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.