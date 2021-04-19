Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.