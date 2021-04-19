This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 de…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wedn…
It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see sun…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…